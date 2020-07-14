India’s total coronavirus case tally is set to hit the 1 million mark by Friday if it continues to rise at the same pace as over the last one month, a Mint analysis based on the latest health ministry data showed. During this period, cases have been growing at an average daily growth rate of 3.5%, taking the total number past 900,000 on Tuesday.

Overall, the country has 311,565 active cases—or patients still under treatment—as of Tuesday morning, while 23,727 deaths have been attributed to the infection. Active cases rose 20% in the last seven days, nearly in line with the week-ago period (30 June to 7 July). The seven-day spike in deaths is 18%, compared to 19% in the preceding week. The seven-day rolling averages have been considered for these calculations since they minimize the effect of volatile and delayed reporting.

For over a month, new infections and deaths have been rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. The country has the third highest number of active cases, after the United States and Brazil. The toll is the eighth highest in the world. Among high-fatality countries (more than 10,000 deaths), India has recorded the biggest spike in deaths as well as active cases over the past week.

With cases rising, India’s health facilities and workforce continue to be under severe strain. The risk of further spread is higher now as the economy has started to reopen and most public movement is allowed.

Among states, Maharashtra (10,482), Delhi (3,411), Gujarat (2,055), Tamil Nadu (2,032) and West Bengal (956) have reported the most deaths. These states together account for 80% of all covid-related deaths in India so far. However, only two of them, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, have seen a bigger spike than the national average in the last seven days.

Of the 12 states with the most active cases, Assam, Karnataka and Bihar have reported the biggest percentage jumps in deaths as well as active cases in this period, based on the seven-day rolling averages.

It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths. For example, the rise in cases in Telangana in recent weeks may simply reflect a reporting effect—it ramped up testing after it was criticised for not testing enough.

However, Telangana remains one of the states with the fewest tests per million population. Among states with more than 10,000 cases so far, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have conducted the most tests per million population as per the latest data, and Telangana and Bihar the least, data collected by The Hindu showed.

Among the 15 districts with the highest number of new cases in the last 48 hours, the biggest percentage spikes were reported by East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh (24%), Bengaluru in Karnataka (17%), and Solapur in Maharashtra (17%). In absolute numbers, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra and Bengaluru in Karnataka reported the biggest increase in cases during this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows.

So far, at least 479 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (5,335 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Thane (1,693), Ahmedabad (1,522), Chennai (1,278), and Pune (1,155). Kolkata in West Bengal, Solapur, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Bengaluru in Karnataka are the other districts with more than 300 deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,411 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.





The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, with India testing more samples per day than earlier in the outbreak. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, nearly 12.1 million samples have been tested as of Monday, compared to 10.2 million samples a week ago.

India has reported 906,752 coronavirus cases in all since the beginning of the outbreak in late January. Out of this, 63%, or 571,459, had been discharged by Tuesday, as compared to 51% a month ago. India’s case fatality rate—2.6 deaths per 100 infections—is lower than the global average of 4.4% at the moment.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count has crossed 13 million, including 570,000 deaths and more than 7.2 million recoveries (55%).

