So far, at least 479 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (5,335 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Thane (1,693), Ahmedabad (1,522), Chennai (1,278), and Pune (1,155). Kolkata in West Bengal, Solapur, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Bengaluru in Karnataka are the other districts with more than 300 deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,411 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.