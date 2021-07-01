At current pace, most Indian states will fail to vaccinate all adults this year

Back in India, even as total new cases trend lower, there are numbers emerging that need to be watched in the context of a possible third wave. In Maharashtra, a close second to Kerala in new cases, weekly new cases have crept up from 60,893 two weeks ago to 62,748 last week and 63,817 this week. The rise is, so far, limited to five of its 35 districts: Thane, Raigarh, Gadchiroli, Kolhapur and Mumbai. Thane’s weekly count of new cases has surged from 2,671 two weeks ago to 6,814 this week.