At G20 meet on Covid-19, India highlights lockdown gains, its proactive approach

New Delhi: India on Sunday called for cooperation between nations to attain normalcy as the scale of Covid-19 pandemic impact is unprecedented. During a video conference of the Health Ministers of G20 countries, organised by the grouping's chair Saudi Arabia, Dr Harsh Vardhan, union minister of health and family welfare said while some of the countries, particularly Japan, Singapore, South Korea have fared well, others are still struggling with Covid-19.

Talking about the present scenario of Covid-19 in India, the union health minister said, “As of today, the 19th of April, we have completed 25 days of lockdown which will further extend till the 3rd of May. The results of the same were realized when our case doubling rate which was about 3.4 days on the 17th of March, dropped to 4.4 days by the 25th of March, and is currently about 7.2 days."

Highlighting India’s approach in combating Covid-19, the minister said that country adopted a five-fold approach by maintaining a continuous situation awareness, pre-emptive and proactive approach, graded response as per continuously evolving scenario, inter-sectoral coordination at all levels, and creating a people’s movement to combat this disease.

The minister said that India’s strategic response to the disease have helped in containing the contagion.

“Much before the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), India was much ahead in implementing actions targeting core capacities as mandated under the International Health Regulations (IHR). We started surveillance of flights from COVID affected countries twelve days before we even had the first case in India on the 30th of January, 2020. By 22nd of March, 2020 with less than 400 cases, we had banned all international flights to and from India, and by 25th of March, 2020 we had implemented a nationwide lockdown," he said.

Harsh Vardhan said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which is a nation-wide surveillance system for epidemic prone diseases has been activated towards Covid-19 response, and is being further strengthened with substantive digital inputs.

Elucidating the strategy further, the minister said that India has made the conscious decision to focus on building exclusive infrastructure for management of Covid-19 patients so that there is no intermingling of them.

“All the people who are tested positive are treated in one of three types of dedicated Covid management Centres: Covid Care Centres (CCCs) for mild symptomatic cases, Covid Health Centres(CHCs) for moderate cases and Covid Hospitals (CHs) for severe cases. These dedicated Covid facilities are mapped to each other in the design of a referral network architecture for dynamic movement of patients as symptoms evolve, so that optimal clinical care can be provided timely, commensurate to symptoms," said Vardhan.

During the discussion, the health minister stated that in the absence of any specific drug or vaccine, India relied on various non-pharmacological interventions. Particular focus was on measures like social distancing and risk communication to the masses on simple public health interventions like hand hygiene and respiratory etiquettes."

Stressing on the traditional Indian doctrine of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam", the world is one family, he said: “Since the onset of this pandemic, India has assisted neighbouring countries in multitude of ways. During medical evacuation undertaken by India from Wuhan, China as well as from covid-19 affected Diamond Princess Cruise ship, we evacuated foreign nationals from Maldives, Bangladesh, Myanmar, South Africa, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru."

Harsh Vardhan also said that India as a global leader in pharmaceuticals, has stepped to make sure supplies of drugs like hydroxychloroquine are made available to countries around the world. “India is working with global partners to ensure that effective drugs and vaccines can be developed, and made available to all of us as soon as possible," he said.