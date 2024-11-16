At HTLS 2024, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn take quiz on politics. How they fared?

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were guests on Saturday evening for the third and final day of the annual Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn fielded questions related to politics on Saturday evening for the third and final day of the annual Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Their session was moderated by Sonal Kalra, HT's Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle. At the end of the session, Kalra invited politicians Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shazia Ilmi on the stage to test their knowledge on films, while Kumar and Devgn took questions on politics.

"Name five actors who are currently politicians," Kalra asked, prompting a discussion between the two stars.

Kumar named Union minister Chirag Paswan, BJP MPs Ravi Kishan and Hema Malini, and former MPs Jaya Prada and Sunny Deol, both from the BJP.

Next, with the Maharashtra assembly elections approaching (November 20), they were asked how many assembly seats does the state have.

"288," Akshay responded promptly and correctly, as the audience gave him a thunderous applause.

“288, phir se sun lo (I repeat myself)," the “Khiladi Kumar" laughed.

On when the results will be declared, Ajay correctly mentioned: “23 (November)".

As the actors are based in Mumbai, India's financial capital and home to Bollywood (as the Hindi film industry is popularly known), the host wondered if she should quiz them on another state.

“Jharkhand," Ilmi prompted her.

“Ask on Jharkhand when the time (for polls) comes," Akshay quipped.

However, Jharkhand, too, is in the middle of assembly polls. Its results will be known on the same date as Maharashtra.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were also asked to name a former actor who is a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Kumar's answer: Chirag Paswan, who appeared in only one film, 2011's ‘Miley Naa Miley Hum’. His co-star in the film was Kangana Ranaut, now a BJP MP.

Next, they were asked about an actor who is the current deputy chief minister of a state. “Pawan Kalyan (of Andhra Pradesh)," Akshay stated correctly.

On one actor who would make a great politician (and vice-versa), Akshay mentioned Riteish Deshmukh, the son of late Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra CM, Vilasrao Deshmukh. Riteish Deshmukh actively campaigns for the Congress, as his brothers Amit and Dhiraj are members of the party.

Akshay and Riteish have been co-actors in several films.