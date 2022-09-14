At Kartavya Path, ice-creams will no longer be easily available. Read here why

At Kartavya Path, ice-creams will no longer be easily available. Read here why1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
The newly-christened Kartavya Path can have a maximum of 120 ice-cream carts and water dispensing trolleys at six vending locations
At the newly-christened Kartavya Path, ice-creams will no longer be easily available. As per NDMC, a maximum of 120 ice-cream carts and water dispensing trolleys can be stationed at six vending locations set by the municipal body.
New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay told news agency PTI, "Each vending zone can have a maximum of 15 ice cream trolleys and five water dispensing kiosks. So cumulatively, 120 trolleys -- 90 ice cream trolleys and 30 water kiosks -- can be allowed in six vending areas. This is for better and effective management of vending kiosks." An order has been issued accordingly.
The NDMC order said that ice cream trolley trade licences have been issued. According to the NDMC order, the six locations from where these trolleys will be operating are South of C-Hexagon Road, North of C-Hexagon Road, South of Man Singh Road (both sides), South of Rafi Ahmed Road, and North of Rafi Ahmed Road.
It also directed the district magistrates to deploy civil defence volunteers to ensure no rules are flouted. "District Magistrate, New Delhi District is requested to ensure that the deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) for duty in the area is rationalised as per the zonal plan so as to ensure that two CDVs per zone, per shift are available to assist the teams," NDMC's notice issued on Tuesday read.
Upadhyay said officials will also ensure that only licensed and prescribed numbers of carts are set up in each vending zone.
"They will also educate people not to jump in the water bodies on the Kartavya Path. They will also ensure effective parking management. The enforcement officials will ensure that the place is not littered with garbage and other rules are followed," Upadhyay said.
(With inputs from agencies)
