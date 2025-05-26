At key NDA meet, PM Modi warns BJP leaders over remarks on Operation Sindoor: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly warned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against making controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor.

While chairing the meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of National Democratic Alliance-ruled states in Delhi on 25 May, PM Modi advised that leaders avoid speaking on every issue and thereby making unnecessary statements, a report in NDTV said quoting sources.

India launched Operation Sindoor– precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan on 7 May, two weeks after the 22 AprilPahalgam attackthat killed 26 people, mostly tourists in South Kashmir.

Since then some BJP leaders have made controversial statements, leaving the saffron party in an awkward situation.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, for example, triggered an uproar with his comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi - the face of the armed forces during press briefings on Operation Sindoor. The matter even reached the Supreme Court even as Shah apologised.

MP Minister's remark against Colonel Qureshi Shah had referred to Colonel Qureshi as the ‘sister of terrorists’ at a public event and said a woman from the ‘same community’ as those living in Pakistan had been sent to strip the country naked.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its probe into the controversial remarks by Vijay Shah, one of its members said on Saturday, 24 May.

Shah, the minister for tribal affairs, had allegedly made objectionable comments aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on May 12 while delivering a speech in the village.

Then, Ram Chander Jangra, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP criticised the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack. They became victims because they lacked heroic qualities, enthusiasm and zeal, the MP had said.

The Congress on 25 May strongly condemned Jangra’s and demanded his expulsion from the party.