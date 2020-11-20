New Delhi : At least 1.04 million new workers joined the formal workforce in September, the employees provident fund organization said in its payroll data Friday. September is the fifth month in a row, the new payroll addition went up after it fell sharply in April following the country entering a nationwide lock-down in March.

While EPFO saw fresh additions of 1,047,167 in September, this number was 719,116 in August and it was 668,384 fresh additions in July, the fresh data showed.

However, the EPFO's provisional payroll data released Friday, increased the new payroll additions base of all the months from April to August. While it said that August saw fresh addition of 719,116, this was pegged at 669,914 last month by the retirement fund. Similarly, the July numbers for fresh additions went up by 20,000 on Friday as against what it had claimed in October.

Referring to the gradual growth in payroll additions, the retirement fund body said it is an indication of a “robust recovery to pre Covid-19 levels". The retirement fund said over the past three months, states including Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are “at the forefront of the employment recovery".

The country is undergoing a huge jobs crisis due to several factors including the impact of Covid-19 induced lockdown on businesses.

Of the fresh additions in September, 448,233 are in the 18-25 age group, almost 51,000 more than August. The 18-25 age group is often considered as crucial in the labour market while gauzing the recovery of the sector.

EPFO said while the fresh payroll additions were 1.04 million in September, the net payroll additions were over 1.49 million. Net payroll additions are reached by calculating fresh additions, the people who left the organization in August and those who came back to EPFO fold after leaving the PF subscription earlier. But the net payroll addition fluctuates more than fresh payroll additions, which are relied upon by experts more.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via