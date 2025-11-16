At least 10 feared trapped as stone mine collapses in UP's Sonbhadra; rescue operations underway—watch video

A section of a stone quarry collapsed in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, leaving at least 10 workers feared trapped beneath the debris. One worker has been recovered as rescue operations continue, according to PTI.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond inspected the site in Billi Markundi village, Sonbhadra district. District Magistrate B N Singh mentioned a wall inside Krishna Mines quarry abruptly caved in, trapping the workers there. He stated, “Some labourers are buried after a wall collapsed inside the quarry.”

The District Magistrate stated that teams from the NDRF and SDRF have departed from Mirzapur to conduct rescue operations at the site.

“Rescue operations are underway and officials have been deployed in shifts. I have just reached the site. Those involved in the rescue work will share detailed updates soon,” ADM Ramesh Chandra Yadav stated.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare, Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who also serves as the local MLA, visited the location along with district officials. Gond noted that the precise number of trapped workers remains uncertain, adding, "The district magistrate, superintendent of police and other officials are at the spot, and relief operations are underway. I am also present here and every possible effort is being made."

'Strict action will be taken against those found guilty' Commenting on the incident, the minister said, “The circumstances under which the mine was operating will be investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. We stand with the families of the victims.” Gond further stated that ex-gratia compensation would be provided to those affected. "This is a very sad incident," he said.

Also Read | At least four dead as two migrant boats capsize off Libyas coast, Red Crescent says

Wall collapse at Dhanbad Coal Mine claims one life, injures two Meanwhile, an employee of a private company died and two others sustained injuries after the wall of an open-cast coal mine collapsed onto an oil tanker in Dhanbad district on October 27, Jharkhand, police said.

The incident took place in the mining area under the jurisdiction of Putki Police Station when the mine’s sidewall gave way, causing debris to fall on the tanker on Sunday, an official said.