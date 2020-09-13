At least 13 states indicate borrowing options to tide over GST revenue gap

According to the central government, there is enough space for the states to borrow as on an average, states have borrowed so far only about 1.25 % of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) and only a few states have reached around above 2% of the GSDP. Besides, the Centre has already enhanced their borrowing limit from 3% to 5 % of GSDP. The central government argues that borrowing by the Centre would have higher impact on the market and push the G-Sec rate, the benchmark rates for other borrowings including borrowing by state governments. Therefore, any borrowing by the Centre would crowd out borrowings by private sector and would make borrowings costly for entrepreneurs.