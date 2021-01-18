At least 14,110 vaccinated on second day of drive in Bengal

A total of 15,707 people had received the jabs on the inaugural day of the vaccination programme in Bengal. On the launch day against the target of 21,000, a total of 15,707 people had got the shots against coronavirus. According to the sources in the health department, the target on the second day was roughly to vaccinate 20,000 citizens out of which 14,110 got the jabs.

