At least 16 dead, 8 injured in Telangana road accident, hours after Rajasthan tragedy kills 15

A horrifying tragedy took place in Telangana when a tipper lorry carrying gravel hit head-on with a public transport bus in Rangareddy district on Monday, claiming lives of 16 people, injuring 8 others, according to the police.

The incident comes after 15 people were killed and two others were injured after a tempo-traveller coming from Rajasthan's Kolayat, Bikaner rammed into a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi on Sunday.

The tipper collided with a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella, causing gravel to fall onto the bus. The passengers of the bus were pulled out, an official informed PTI.

"A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," ANI quoted Chevella Police as saying.

Telangana's Minister of Transport Ponnam Prabhakar reacts Prabhakar expressed profound shock and sorrow over the serious road accident. According to an official statement, he contacted TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector by phone, urging them to ensure proper medical care for the injured. The minister also instructed TGSRTC officials to proceed to the accident site without delay.