Home >News >India >At least 18 killed after truck rams into bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

At least 18 killed after truck rams into bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Satya Narayan Sabat, Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone.
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

The labourers, who were from Bihar, were returning from Haryana when their double-decker bus broke down on a highway last night

Barabanki: At least 18 people died after a truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, news agency ANI reported.

"A truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat In Barabanki, late last night. About 18 casualties were reported with many passengers sustaining injuries. A total of 19 injured have been admitted to the district hospital," Satya Narayan Sabat, Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone said.

The labourers, who were from Bihar, were returning from Haryana when their double-decker bus broke down on a highway last night. The bus was parked on the side of the road at the time of the accident with passengers inside it. The truck hit the bus from behind, crushing the labourers to death.

"The bus driver had asked passengers to rest while he was repairing the bus. Soon after, a truck collided into the parked bus resulting in many casualties," added Sabat.

