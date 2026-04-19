At least 18 killed, six severely injured after massive explosion in Virudhunagar firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu

At least 18 people were reportedly killed, while six others sustained serious injuries in a massive Virudhunagar firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, police said on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

The explosion occurred at the 'Vanaja' fireworks factory owned by Muthumanickam, in Kattanarpatti near Virudhnagar. The place is located within the Vachakarapatti police station limits.

Citing police and rescue officials, the report said that at least four of the six injured are currently in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

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Initial investigations revealed that the unit has a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur, and more than 100 labourers were engaged in work in the complex.

The blast is believed to have originated in the front verandah of the factory, where workers were allegedly handling raw material and giving finishing to the firecrackers. As per the report, the impact of the blast was so severe that at least three rooms were reduced to rubble, with several adjacent structures being completely levelled.

Speaking to PTI, a police official said, "We have recovered 18 bodies so far, many of which were charred beyond recognition," and added that of the six injured, three are women and have sustained over 60 per cent burn injuries.

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Rescue operations hampered As per sources, the fire and rescue services personnel battled the flames for several hours, with rescue operations being significantly disrupted as crackers continued to burst long after the initial explosion. Authorities fear that more workers might be trapped under the debris.

As the search and rescue operation continues, further details are awaited.

This incident marks the deadliest industrial accident in the region this year. It comes just days after a similar blast in the Vembakottai area of the same district that claimed four lives.

Leaders condole loss of lives Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his sorrow and said he rushed two ministers to the site to expedite rescue operations. In a post on X, he wrote, "The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker unit explosion that occurred in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives".

He added, "I have requested Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families."

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Further, Stalin said that he has contacted the district collector, instructing him to coordinate all necessary assistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences. In a post on X, his office wrote, "The accident that occurred in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I convey my deepest condolences to those grieving the loss of their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover swiftly."

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the firecracker factory explosion at Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. These were workers who left home in the morning to earn a living for their families. My thoughts are with the grieving families, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

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Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami also condoled the loss of lives but also slammed Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the accident. In a post on X, he wrote, “The news of more than 15 people losing their lives in a firecracker factory explosion at Kattanapatti near Virudhunagar delivers profound shock and grief.”



He added, “In the past five years under the DMK regime, firecracker factory accidents and loss of lives have become a recurring saga. Despite my consistently pointing this out, the DMK government under Stalin has taken no steps whatsoever to ensure the safety of firecracker factories. Instead, they merely conducted a photo-op in a shiny room under the guise of a firecracker factory.”

Key Takeaways The explosion highlights ongoing safety concerns in the firecracker manufacturing industry.

Political leaders are calling for accountability and better safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

Rescue operations reveal the dangers faced by workers in hazardous environments.