At least 19 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to rains: Report

At least 19 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to rains: Report1 min read . 11:08 AM IST
Delhi rains: Hundreds of passengers have been stranded since early morning as flights departing from the airport are being rescheduled.
Thunderstorms and rains along with gusty winds affected the flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday.
At least 19 flights have been diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Amritsar, and Mumbai, news agency ANI tweeted quoting Delhi airport sources.
All departures and arrivals and their consequential flights have been affected due to inclement weather. Airlines have also requested passengers to check on their flight status before heading to the airport as the flight operations have been kept on hold.
Hundreds of passengers have been stranded since early morning as flights departing from the airport are being rescheduled.
The number of affected flights was likely to rise throughout the day as the thunderstorms continue.
The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.
"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.
"Due to inclement weather in Delhi, flights are getting diverted and delayed. Traffic congestion on roads is also likely. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand to report for flights," Air India said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, giving respite from the scorching sun, thunderstorms and rain brought down the temperature drastically in Delhi NCR on Monday morning.
Rains accompanied by strong winds lashed over Delhi NCR on Monday morning, leading to a sharp drastic fall in surface temperature.
