OPEN APP
Home >News >India >At least 22% female workers out of job in informal sector: Survey
22% women staying off the work is a big number and indicates that the informal sector job recovery is very slow. (REUTERS)
22% women staying off the work is a big number and indicates that the informal sector job recovery is very slow. (REUTERS)

At least 22% female workers out of job in informal sector: Survey

2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 02:49 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • While almost 70% of men and women in the unorganised sector were out of work during lockdown, the recovery is far better for men than women with 22% of the female workers still out of work as compared to 15% male workers

NEW DELHI : Lockdown restrictions may have been lifted from all sectors, but at least 22% of female workers in the informal sector were still out of work during October-December, according to a new survey by the Azim Premji University (APU)

While almost 70% of men and women in the unorganised sector were out of work during lockdown, the recovery is far better for men than women with 22% of the female workers out of work in the post lockdown period as compared to 15% male workers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)

16 Opposition parties to boycott President's address in Parliament ahead of Union Budget

4 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Joe Biden is in an unusual position given that both of Trump’s impeachments stemmed directly from the former president’s efforts against him

Biden takes hands-off approach to Trump impeachment

4 min read . 04:30 PM IST
Jaishankar said the India-China relationship is truly at a crossroads today and choices that are made will have profound repercussions, not just for the two nations but for the entire world

Jaishankar outlines 8 principles for repairing India-China ties

4 min read . 04:31 PM IST
A file photo of Boeing F-15EX fighter jets

Boeing gets US approval to offer F-15EX to India

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

Considering that women working in informal sector is a financial requirement for their families, 22% staying off the work is a big number and indicates that the informal sector job recovery is very slow.

The survey further said fewer women got back their lost jobs compared to men. Of all the women employed in the informal sector, who lost their jobs during the pandemic, 17% did not see any recovery of their jobs. In case of men, 11% did not get back their lost jobs. Overall, 15% of the informal workers are yet to recover the lost jobs, six months after the lockdown rules were eased.

Like women, urban salaried workers in the informal sector were also one of the worst hit, the survey said, adding there is large unmet demand for national rural employment guarantee works and a similar scheme for urban poor.

It said since April, “only 55% of those who demanded work under the NREGA were able to get it and 98% of those who got work said that they would like to work for more days if work is available" and said that up to 67% of those surveyed favoured an urban employment guarantee scheme.

The survey said employment recovery had been uneven and urban India lagged behind. While 27% in urban India are still out of work, 14% in rural India faced a similar situation during the post lockdown period of October-December.

India has seen the worst jobs crisis since March and unemployment rate climbed up to 24% during the pandemic induced lockdown. Though things have improved since then, the situation is still far from a pre-lockdown scenario as economy is still struggling and demand has not returned to pre-lockdown period in several sectors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout