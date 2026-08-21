At least 22 Indian nationals aboard two commercial vessels hijacked by pirates in Yemen, Somalia: What we know

In a move that has now highlighted renewed piracy threats in waters off the Horn of Africa, 22 Indian nationals were aboard two commercial vessels that were hijacked in separate incidents off Yemen and Somalia, officials said on Thursday.
According to Hindustan Times, six armed pirates hijacked the Eritrea-flagged oil products tanker M.T. Sibu 1, which was carrying 16 Indians among its 20 crew members, in the Gulf of Aden, roughly 30 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen.
The report, citing the Directorate of Maritime Administration, said all 20 crew members were safe, while further updates on the vessel and its crew were still awaited. The crew consisted of 16 Indian nationals, a Syrian, a Sudanese and an Iraqi national. The nationality of the remaining seafarer was not yet confirmed.
In a separate incident reported earlier this week, a Somali official on Thursday noted that six Indians were aboard a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship that was hijacked by pirates off Somalia's Puntland. The vessel, M/V LUTUF, was seized on Monday and taken by the pirates towards the Nugaal coast, as it carried Turkish weapons, AP reported. Citing an official, the report added that the vessel was seized roughly three and a half nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland's Eyl district.
The official further said that the vessel, owned by Polar Movement Shipping, was carrying weapons bound for a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu, along with communication and satellite equipment. The vessel had a total of 10 crew members, of whom six were Indians, one was a Turkish national, one was Georgian, and two were Serbian security guards.
Eight pirates, who are believed to be members of a group previously involved in the hijacking of the M/V Sward in April, took the vessel towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland's Dangoroyo district.
The official noted that later, two Turkish-owned vessels approached the hijacked vessel, while Turkish helicopters and drones monitored the area.
The status of the LUTUF, including its crew and cargo, was not immediately clear.
(with agency inputs)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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