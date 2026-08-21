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At least 22 Indian nationals aboard two commercial vessels hijacked by pirates in Yemen, Somalia: What we know

Two commercial vessels carrying 22 Indian nationals were hijacked in separate incidents off Yemen and Somalia. While all 20 crew members aboard the M.T. Sibu 1 were reported safe, six Indians were among 10 crew members aboard the M/V LUTUF hijacked off Somalia.

Swati Gandhi
Updated21 Aug 2026, 09:35 AM IST
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Representative image of a vessel
Representative image of a vessel(AP)
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In a move that has now highlighted renewed piracy threats in waters off the Horn of Africa, 22 Indian nationals were aboard two commercial vessels that were hijacked in separate incidents off Yemen and Somalia, officials said on Thursday.

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According to Hindustan Times, six armed pirates hijacked the Eritrea-flagged oil products tanker M.T. Sibu 1, which was carrying 16 Indians among its 20 crew members, in the Gulf of Aden, roughly 30 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen.

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The report, citing the Directorate of Maritime Administration, said all 20 crew members were safe, while further updates on the vessel and its crew were still awaited. The crew consisted of 16 Indian nationals, a Syrian, a Sudanese and an Iraqi national. The nationality of the remaining seafarer was not yet confirmed.

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Vessel with six Indian crew members hijacked in Somalia

In a separate incident reported earlier this week, a Somali official on Thursday noted that six Indians were aboard a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship that was hijacked by pirates off Somalia's Puntland. The vessel, M/V LUTUF, was seized on Monday and taken by the pirates towards the Nugaal coast, as it carried Turkish weapons, AP reported. Citing an official, the report added that the vessel was seized roughly three and a half nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland's Eyl district.

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The official further said that the vessel, owned by Polar Movement Shipping, was carrying weapons bound for a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu, along with communication and satellite equipment. The vessel had a total of 10 crew members, of whom six were Indians, one was a Turkish national, one was Georgian, and two were Serbian security guards.

Eight pirates, who are believed to be members of a group previously involved in the hijacking of the M/V Sward in April, took the vessel towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland's Dangoroyo district.

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The official noted that later, two Turkish-owned vessels approached the hijacked vessel, while Turkish helicopters and drones monitored the area.

The status of the LUTUF, including its crew and cargo, was not immediately clear.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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