At least 26 Naxalites killed in a deadly encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

More than 26 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests along the border of Narayanpur-Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday. A police aide was also killed and a police jawan was injured in the gunfight, they said.

"More than 26 Naxalites, some of them probably top cadres, were killed. One supporter of the police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the action," said deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio. Combing operations are still underway.

The encounter took place in dense forests between Abhujmad and Indravati national park area.

Naxalites opened fire when teams of District Reserve Guards of police from four districts were out on an operation in Abhujmad area following intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres of the Mad division of Maoists, police said.

Operation ‘Black Forest’ The joint forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police launched 21-day Operation 'Black Forest' from April 20 to May 11 to shatter the backbone of Naxals near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. It neutralised 31 Naxals who had a bounty of ₹1.72 crore.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been annihilated in the operation. Among the seized items are 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 Codex bundles, several detonators, and other explosive materials. Moreover, approximately 12,000 kilograms of food supplies have also been recovered.

Three women Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district Meanwhile, Police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday arrested three women Naxalites and detained two minors who collectively carried a reward of ₹36 lakh on their heads, officials said. The district police had received intelligence about 50 to 60 Naxalites gathering in Binagunda Mauza in Bhamragadh area with a plan to attack police personnel, said a release issued by Superintendent of Police Neelotpal.

Seven squads of C-60 commandos, a specialised anti-Naxalite unit of the district police, along with a squad from CRPF battalion number 37, were deployed to the area on Sunday. On Monday, the C-60 commandos cordoned off Binagunda village and apprehended five armed Naxalites, according to reports.

Among those arrested were three women: Ungi Hoyam (27), a divisional committee member of Maoist 'Platoon 32', who had a bounty of ₹16 lakh on her head; Pallavi Midayam (19), a 'platoon party committee member', with a reward of ₹8 lakh; and Deve Podiyam (19), with a bounty of ₹4 lakh. All three are residents of Chhattisgarh. The remaining two detainees are believed to be minors and together carried a combined reward of ₹8 lakh.