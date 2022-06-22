At least 5 Omicron variants circulating in Karnataka: What health min says as COVID cases rise again2 min read . 03:52 PM IST
- Most people with COVID symptoms are infected by the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron, Karnataka Health Minister said
Karnataka government on Wednesday pointed out that the latest genome sequencing tests show that the Omicron variant is still dominating in the state. And as many as 5 subvariants are circulating currently.
Sharing the latest update, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, most people with COVID-19 symptoms are infected by the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus. The cases of BA.1.1.529 and BA.1 have dipped to 8.60% and 0.04%. Meanwhile, the new variants -- BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 -- are observed to be in their nascent phases.
The data shared by him shows that last year from March to December, Delta and its sub-lineages dominated but this year Omicron was the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus. Sharing the same
Sudhakar said, "Which strain is dominating in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample: March 2021 - December 2021: 90.7% Delta January 2022 - April 2022: 87.80% Omicron May 2022 - June 2022: 99.20% Omicron."
The state had on Tuesday reported 738 fresh cases while on Monday there were 530 new infections. There were, however, zero fatalities on both days.
After showing signs of stabilising, the COVID cases are on the rise again. India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,33,19,396 on Tuesday with 9,923 fresh cases, while the number of active cases increased to 79,313, according to Union health ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,890 with 17 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.
A recent study showed that Omicron variant is less likely to cause lingering symptoms, known as long Covid. In fact, odds of experiencing long Covid were between 20-50% less during the Omicron period versus the Delta period, depending on age and time since vaccination.
(With inputs from agencies)
