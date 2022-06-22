Sharing the latest update, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, most people with COVID-19 symptoms are infected by the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus. The cases of BA.1.1.529 and BA.1 have dipped to 8.60% and 0.04%. Meanwhile, the new variants -- BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 -- are observed to be in their nascent phases.