At least 6,500 employees died on duty at factories, mines

“The official numbers have certain limitations as some of these sectors like construction fatalities does not have state level data points. The other limitation is if someone gets injured at a factory or a mine, and dies in a hospital or at home after 15-20 days, then in most cases they are tagged as injuries. The occupational health and safety code passed recently had an opportunity to improve safety measures and address the concerns of workers, but I believe, the authorities are removing smaller firms from the purview of the law in certain segments. While finalizing rules such shortcomings should be ironed out," K. R. Shyam Sundar, a labour law expert and professor, XLRI, Jamshedpur, said.