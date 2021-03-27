At least 64% firms optimistic about long-term impact of labour reforms: Survey

Once implemented, the four codes are expected to cheer industries and allow them flexibility in hiring and retrenchment, reduce compliance burden, make industrial strikes difficult, besides, facilitating ease of doing business. The norms promise to expand social security net for informal and gig workers and put in place a national floor wage. Employers in the states will need to pay same or more to employees. It also talks about increasing basic wage to 50% of the gross pay of an employee and statutory deductions like EPF and fixed benefits including gratuity need to be calculated on at least 50% of the monthly wage.