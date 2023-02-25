At least 7 dead, 50 injured in Madhya Pradesh bus accident, CM announces financial aid
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the spot and expressed grief over the bus accident.
At least seven persons were killed and several injured after a truck rammed into two buses from the rear in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Friday late at night. The incident took place near Barkhada village close to the Mohania tunnel, according to the news agency ANI.
