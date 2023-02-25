At least seven persons were killed and several injured after a truck rammed into two buses from the rear in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Friday late at night. The incident took place near Barkhada village close to the Mohania tunnel, according to the news agency ANI.

Officials informed that the buses were carrying people returning from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally. The mishap happened due to a tire burst in the truck. After the bus accident, the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Mukesh Srivastava, SP, Rewa said, "Two buses were parked, a truck came from behind and got uncontrolled after its tire got burst, leading to the collision. Seven-Eight people died, however, a probe is going on, and around 50 people are injured out of which 15-20 are severely injured."

Police have started the investigation into this matter, hence, further information is awaited.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the spot and expressed grief over the bus accident. He assured the best treatment for the injured persons and said that they will be taken out of the city for medical treatment if required.

“The accident in Sidhi is heartbreaking. The treatment of the injured is going on in Rewa's hospital. Doctors told that all the injured are out of danger. The best arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured, yet they will be taken out for treatment if required," the Chief Minister tweeted.

He also announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh for the kin of deceased persons, while ₹2 lakh for seriously injured persons and ₹1 lakh for the general injured.

Chouhan further wrote, “Dependent relatives of deceased persons will be taken in government service according to their eligibility. We will make arrangements to provide assistance of ₹2 lakh to the seriously injured and ₹1 lakh to the general injured."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives.

“The road accident in Sidhi (M.P.) is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. Treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah tweeted.

