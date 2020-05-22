At least 72 lives lost; relief work starts in Amphan-hit Bengal, Odisha

The trail of destruction was imminent because of the killer winds, but IMD said a lot of lives were saved because of the timely and accurate forecasts. “We had been tracking the cyclone with the Doppler weather radars at Vishakapatnam, Gopalpur, Paradip, and Kolkata and the actual track of the cyclone as well as its intensity was as predicted by IMD. We used the latest technology and state of the art models to make our forecasts," said director general of meteorology, M. Mohapatra.