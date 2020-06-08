At least 78% of the micro, small and medium enterprises are not satisfied with the financial package execution and are expecting that the government should provide an alternative financial mechanism than just loans, and provide them a wage stimulus for their workers, the All India Manufacturing Organisation (AIMO), a federation of MSMEs said Monday.

AIMO survey received over 46,500 responses and was carried out in collaboration with seven other industry bodies. It said financial package worth around Rs.3.5 trillion announced by the union government in May was a good amount but it has not percolated down to beneficiaries faster and it may not benefit 85% constituents of the sector.

As per the survey, while 78% small companies’ owners were not satisfied with the package implementation, 80% of self-employed traders and businessman in the MSME sector were not happy either.

“When the FM announced the details on schemes for the Industry and MSME and many other reforms including reclassification of MSME norms, all believed it was more than sufficient to tide over the crisis and rebound back from the crisis. However over the last three weeks, the positive mindset has turned into a confused mindset for many of those who responded as they have not seen the direct benefits of the package despite many visits to the banks," said Harish Metha, national vice president of AIMO.

“We received 46,525 responses for our survey across India. While issue of alternate finance options dominated the smaller players demand list, one of the key issues of the corporate sector respondents was the fear of lack of demand creation. Most of these respondents felt the government should have restructured the package to aid demand creation which in turn would help their businesses. Loans are made available and many are afraid to avail loans as repayments are tough in these times," said K.E. Raghunathan, past president of AIMO.

Raghunathan claimed so far (till the end of 7 June) of the total announcements amount, only Rs. 17,000 crore have been sanctioned, and of this only Rs.10,000 crore were disbursed. “Still banks are not coming forward to offer collateral free loans of upto Rs. 2 crore, or returning the collaterals taken from the MSMEs despite in violation of rules," Raghunathan said adding that banks should come forward to give them “bill discount" on their sales invoice so that the seller and buyer can expedite their transactions.

Kenny Ramanand , general secretary of AIMO said while ₹350,000 crore or so announced is adequate as a package for the sector, the “methodology of allocation, disbursement and mechanics of implementation is still unclear among the members surveyed".

The survey said MSMEs want an “alternative finance to those who do not qualify for the loan scheme announced, support and hand holding to start-up enterprises, relief from interest on EMI payments and support for salary payments to employees during lockdown time."

India’s MSME sector is a big employment creator and currently deploys around 110 million people. Covid-19 has hit their businesses badly and over the past three weeks, the central government has announced several measures to help them recover.

