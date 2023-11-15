At least 3 people were injured after firecrackers exploded onboard the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express train on Wednesday. The reports by media outlets claimed that the incident occurred outside the Samastipur railway station and the police have arrested two people who were traveling with firecrackers on the train. The blast created chaos in the coach of the train with several passengers in shock after the explosion.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is investigating the matter in which three people were injured. As per the reports, the explosion occurred on a bag lying the upper berth of a coach. The woman sitting just below the birth has received burn injuries and has been admitted to the nearby hospital.

The explosion occurs as the rush is on peak in Bihar around the festivities of Diwali and upcoming Chhath Puja.

Speaking on the incident, the Samastipur Railway Division DSP informed that the explosion happened in the general compartment of the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express. The officer said that 3 people were injured in the incident while the Darbhanga GRP has detained 2 people in connection with the explosion.

"Today at 1:30 pm, the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express arrived here on platform no. 5. After departing near the home signal of Samastipur, a blast happened in the general compartment. Due to this, three people were injured. Two people have been detained in Darbhanga GRP related to this..." Samastipur Railway Division DSP Naveen Kumar told news agency ANI.

Karnataka: 39 persons treated for firecracker-related injuries

In other news related to firecrackers, at least 39 people sought medical attention at Narayana Nethralaya in Bengaluru for eye injuries resulting from fireworks after the Diwali festivities. During the celebration of the festival, sparks or flares from firecrackers entered the eyes of these individuals, prompting the need for medical intervention, as stated by healthcare professionals. Sources indicated that one case was particularly severe, necessitating urgent surgical treatment.

