At least 3 injured after firecrackers explode onboard Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express, police arrest two passengers
At least 3 people were injured after firecrackers exploded onboard the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express train on Wednesday. The reports by media outlets claimed that the incident occurred outside the Samastipur railway station and the police have arrested two people who were traveling with firecrackers on the train. The blast created chaos in the coach of the train with several passengers in shock after the explosion.