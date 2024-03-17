Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ News / India/  At least 6 devotees injured after stampede at Mathura temple's pre-Holi event
BackBack

At least 6 devotees injured after stampede at Mathura temple's pre-Holi event

Livemint

The witnesses informed that the stampede occurred during Ladoo Holi celebrations at the Shreeji Temple in Mathura

Mathura: Devotees participate in Ladoo Holi celebrations at the Sriji temple in Barsana, near Mathura, Sunday (PTI)Premium
Mathura: Devotees participate in Ladoo Holi celebrations at the Sriji temple in Barsana, near Mathura, Sunday (PTI)

At least 6 devotees felt unconscious and were rushed to the hospital after a stampede at a pre-Holi event in Shreeji Temple of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The witnesses informed that the stampede occurred during Ladoo Holi celebrations at the temple around 1:20 PM as a large number of devotees gathered at the compound of the temple.

The videos of the stampede are doing rounds on social media platforms in which devotees can be seen struggling to get out of the crowd, while some getting crushed by the force of the crowd.

As the police and other teams of the Mathura administration executed the crowd control measure, six people were found unconscious in the crowd. The medical teams present at the spot assisted the injured and they were rushed to the nearby hospital. As per a NDTV report, the condition of two devotees is critical and they are under constant observation. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Mar 2024, 08:45 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App