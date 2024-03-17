At least 6 devotees felt unconscious and were rushed to the hospital after a stampede at a pre-Holi event in Shreeji Temple of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The witnesses informed that the stampede occurred during Ladoo Holi celebrations at the temple around 1:20 PM as a large number of devotees gathered at the compound of the temple.

The videos of the stampede are doing rounds on social media platforms in which devotees can be seen struggling to get out of the crowd, while some getting crushed by the force of the crowd.

As the police and other teams of the Mathura administration executed the crowd control measure, six people were found unconscious in the crowd. The medical teams present at the spot assisted the injured and they were rushed to the nearby hospital. As per a NDTV report, the condition of two devotees is critical and they are under constant observation.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

