At least 6 devotees injured after stampede at Mathura temple's pre-Holi event
The witnesses informed that the stampede occurred during Ladoo Holi celebrations at the Shreeji Temple in Mathura
At least 6 devotees felt unconscious and were rushed to the hospital after a stampede at a pre-Holi event in Shreeji Temple of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The witnesses informed that the stampede occurred during Ladoo Holi celebrations at the temple around 1:20 PM as a large number of devotees gathered at the compound of the temple.