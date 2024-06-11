‘At least listen to Bhagwat ji !’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at PM Modi says ‘not in his DNA to listen to Opposition’

Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is "not in the DNA" of the prime minister to listen to the advice of the Opposition, but he should at least listen to the words of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Urging the new NDA government not to repeat what had happened in the last 10 years, the former Additional Solicitor General said, "I have been saying this for months. With statements, an environment of 'us versus them' is being created. We need to take the country forward. I welcome Mohan Bhagwat's statement."

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Sibal cautioned the new government about rising militancy in Kashmir(Reasi), Manipur, social unrest, unemployment and inflation and said, “At least listen to Bhagwat ji !, And then go to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and do ‘dhyaan’ without a camera !”

— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 11, 2024

What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said Earlier on Monday, Bhagwat raised the issue of violence-hit Manipur in his speech during an RSS event in Nagpur of Maharashtra. Bhagwat expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority. Bhagwat said conflict in various places and in society is not good.

It is important to note that Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Addressing a press conference the national capital, Sibal said, "I have been repeating this for many months. When I was in the Rajya Sabha, in 1998-2004, there was a Vajpayee government. I heard his speeches many times, he used to call the Opposition 'Pratipaksh', he used to say you are not our virodhi. PM Modi made the Opposition 'Virodhi'."

Sibal on J&K Referring to the deadly attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Sibal slammed the government and said they removed Article 370 but the result is now there for everyone to see.

"Who won the election against Omar Abdullah....Five years have passed (since the abrogation Article 370) and Kashmir remains the same. You said elections will take place as soon as possible why don't they hold the elections," he said.

Sibal also said there should not be any comparisons between first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and PM Modi.