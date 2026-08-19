At least nine including Bangladeshi nationals killed, six injured in massive fire at Kolkata hotel

At least nine people have been killed and six others injured after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Kolkata in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to PTI, five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted around 1.45 am. Police and Disaster Management Department personnel reached the spot for the rescue operation.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

"The dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors. While nine people have died, more deaths are feared," a police officer told PTI.

"Our priority is to rescue those trapped and determine the reasons for the fire. The flames have been doused, and the cooling process is underway," he added.

ANI, citing Fire Department officials, said that the victims include Bangladeshi nationals who had travelled to Kolkata for medical treatment.

According to a senior official, 80 people have been rescued from the five-storey building.

"We are trying to establish their identities. The situation inside this building is very bad. There are several hotels inside this building. I am shocked to see what was going on here," Fire Department Minister Kaushik Chowdhury told PTI.

Asked about the cause of the fire, the minister said that it could be because of a short circuit. "But a forensic examination would reveal what led to the blaze," he said..

"The building management did not comply with basic safety and construction norms. It is alleged that there were several irregularities in the functioning of the hotel," the minister added.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

"Dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors. While nine people have died, more deaths are feared," a police officer told PTI.

"Our priority is to rescue those trapped and determine the reasons for the fire. The flames have been doused, but the building is very, very hot. The cooling process is underway," he added.

According to the police, the owner of the building is currently absconding.

"A case is being registered at the New Market police station, with police initiating proceedings against the owner," he said, adding that police have begun raids at the owner's residence as part of efforts to trace him.