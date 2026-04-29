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At least seven killed including three children after govt hospital's wall collapses amid Bengaluru rains

At least seven people, including three children, were killed on Wednesday after a compound wall of a hospital collapsed in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported, citing police

Swati Gandhi
Published29 Apr 2026, 07:15 PM IST
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At least seven people, including three children, were killed on Wednesday after a compound wall of a hospital collapsed in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

The incident was reported in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, the officials said, and added that when the heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, battered the area, seven victims were taking shelter near the wall, which suddenly came down, crashing, which led to the death of all seven people.

Police and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot with an earthmover to bring out the bodies from the debris with the help of residents.

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Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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