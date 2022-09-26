At least six dead in Russia school shooting, attacker kills self: officials1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 02:12 PM IST
Six people are dead and around 20 wounded after shootings in a school of the city of Izhevsk in Russia
Six people are dead and around 20 wounded after shootings in a school of the city of Izhevsk in Russia
Listen to this article
At least six people were dead and some 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk, the interior ministry said Monday.