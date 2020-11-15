Owing to coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple can be visited by not more than 100 hundred devotees an hour and at most 1,000 devotees can visit every day Monday onwards, said Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on Sunday

Devotees have to download temple's mobile app and fill in the required info, said Bandekar. His statement comes a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that religious places in the state can re-open for devotees from tomorrow.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) released by the state government, religious places located out of COVID-19 containment zones will be allowed to remain open as per the timings decided by authorities, and devotees will be allowed inside in a staggered manner.

While extending greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday, Uddhav said in a statement: "We can't forget that the demon coronavirus is still amongst us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline."

"Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind," he said.

The chief minister was repeatedly being targeted by the opposition BJP for keeping the places of worship shut even as unlocking began in June.

However, Thackeray had defended his decision saying it was difficult to follow physical distancing at the places of worship.

Mumbai reported 726 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Saturday, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said.

There are 10,077 active cases in the city while 850 more cases have been discharged.

With this, 2,69,130 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city so far, including 2,44,659 recoveries and 10,555 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,237 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 2,707 recoveries and 105 deaths.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 85,503 including 16,12,314 recoveries and 45,914 fatalities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via