PM Modi on NEET paper leak at NDA meet: We stand with students, guilty must face strict action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told NDA MPs that the government prioritised the NEET re-test and ensured the results were declared without delay so that students' futures were not affected. He made the remarks during the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting.

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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, briefing reporters after the meeting, said the Prime Minister stressed that the government "stands with the students" and called for strict action against those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak.

Appealing against the politicisation of the issue, Rijiju said paper leaks are a matter of national concern.

"On the NEET exam, the PM said we stand with the students. Those involved in paper leaks must face strict action, in consultation with top lawyers. Paper leaks are a matter of national concern and must not be politicised. Strict action should be taken not only by the Centre but also by states wherever paper leaks occur," ANI quoted Rijiju as saying.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did PM Modi prioritize the NEET re-test? ⌵ PM Modi prioritized the NEET re-test to ensure that the future of the affected students was not compromised due to the paper leak. 2 What actions did the government take regarding the NEET paper leak? ⌵ The government promptly arrested thirteen individuals involved in the NEET paper leak and emphasized strict action against those responsible. 3 How will the government prevent future NEET paper leaks? ⌵ The government plans to implement stringent measures and collaborate with states to establish a foolproof system that deters future paper leaks. 4 What concerns did Union Minister Kiren Rijiju express about the NEET exam situation? ⌵ Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the government stands with the students and that paper leaks are a national concern that should not be politicized. 5 Should the government be held accountable for the NEET exam irregularities? ⌵ Yes, there is a call from opposition leaders for the government to take full accountability for the NEET exam irregularities and to ensure a detailed discussion in Parliament.

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Describing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting as “very fruitful”, Rijiju said the Prime Minister guided MPs on several important issues, including India's recent achievements and the free trade agreements it has signed with various countries.

“The Prime Minister provided guidance to all... It was a very productive meeting. The Prime Minister addressed several significant issues and offered his guidance. He highlighted the successes the country has achieved in recent months and spoke about the FTAs signed with various nations,” ANI reported.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's remarks at NDA meeting, as pointed out by Rijiju:

According to the Prime Minister, the government took immediate action upon receiving reports of irregularities, arresting and jailing 13 individuals.

Prioritising the students' futures, a re-examination was successfully conducted without delay in declaring the results, PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasised that stringent steps are being taken to avert future leaks

The Prime Minister stressed the need to punish the guilty and collaboratively establish a foolproof system.

PM urged States to join hands with the Centre to ensure that no future paper leaks occur.

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These comments follow the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Monday protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The demonstrators were met with force as they demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In the agitation, several people were injured as police conducted a "lathi-charge" at the protesters. Even tear gas was used to prevent students from marching to Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Opposition condemns use of force to control CJP protest Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12.00 noon after the Opposition raised issues of lathi-charge and tear-gassing of students protesting the NEET paper leak. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament's Monsoon Session on the alleged brutality against students and the NEET examination paper leak crisis.

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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with Opposition MPs regarding the issue of concern. In a post on X, he wrote, “Met the Lok Sabha Speaker today along with MPs of the Opposition. Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis.”