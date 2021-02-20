At Niti Aayog meet, development was key agenda: Rajiv Kumar

At Niti Aayog meet, development was key agenda: Rajiv Kumar2 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 07:48 PM IST
The governing council of the Niti Aayog meets regularly and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015. The council did not meet last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that the sixth meeting of the Governing Council focussed on key developmental issues of India.
"At Niti Aayog meeting, six items were in focus -- making India a manufacturing powerhouse, reimagining agriculture, improving physical infrastructure, accelerating human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level, and health and nutrition," said Kumar.
EPFO: 12.54 lakh net new subscribers added in December1 min read . 07:30 PM IST
Assam govt increases daily wage of tea workers to ₹318 ahead of assembly polls2 min read . 07:29 PM IST
A giant flaw in Texas blackouts: It cut power to gas supplies2 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Covid-19: Over 1.08 cr vaccinated against the virus so far1 min read . 07:16 PM IST
The governing council of the Niti Aayog meets regularly and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015. The council did not meet last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs, PMO said.
The sixth meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Mod via video conferencing.
Speaking at the meeting, Modi urged states to sync their budget priorities with those of the Centre’s for faster development and to reduce the compliance burden for the common man.
The PM sought greater synergy between central and state governments to deliver a synchronised push to infrastructure building and self-reliance.
Defending the contentious farm laws passed by the BJP-led central government in September last year, he said: "Reforms are very important in the farm sector to make sure our farmers get finance, better infrastructure and modern technology."
New PF tax rules from April: How it will impact you1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur announce fresh Covid-19 curbs as Maharashtra sees jump in cases2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala? Rules you should know1 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Petrol, diesel price hike: Centre, states should talk to lower fuel prices, says FM1 min read . 03:15 PM IST
Modi said private-sector efforts need to be recognised and businesses should be given opportunities to help build a self-reliant India. "We need modern infrastructure, accelerated innovation and greater use of technology. We have to make startups, micro, small and medium enterprises and businesses more robust."
He also praised the Union Budget 2021-22, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.
Speaking on how the Budget this year was received with a positive outlook and uplifted the mood of the nation, PM Modi said, "The positive response received for this year's Budget has expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made up its mind that it wants to progress rapidly and doesn't want to lose time. The youth is playing a major role in setting the mood of the nation."
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.