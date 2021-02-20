Subscribe
Home >News >India >At Niti Aayog meet, development was key agenda: Rajiv Kumar
Sixth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog

At Niti Aayog meet, development was key agenda: Rajiv Kumar

2 min read . 07:48 PM IST Staff Writer

The governing council of the Niti Aayog meets regularly and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015. The council did not meet last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that the sixth meeting of the Governing Council focussed on key developmental issues of India.

"At Niti Aayog meeting, six items were in focus -- making India a manufacturing powerhouse, reimagining agriculture, improving physical infrastructure, accelerating human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level, and health and nutrition," said Kumar.

The governing council of the Niti Aayog meets regularly and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015. The council did not meet last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs, PMO said.

The sixth meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Mod via video conferencing.

Speaking at the meeting, Modi urged states to sync their budget priorities with those of the Centre’s for faster development and to reduce the compliance burden for the common man.

The PM sought greater synergy between central and state governments to deliver a synchronised push to infrastructure building and self-reliance.

Defending the contentious farm laws passed by the BJP-led central government in September last year, he said: "Reforms are very important in the farm sector to make sure our farmers get finance, better infrastructure and modern technology."

Modi said private-sector efforts need to be recognised and businesses should be given opportunities to help build a self-reliant India. "We need modern infrastructure, accelerated innovation and greater use of technology. We have to make startups, micro, small and medium enterprises and businesses more robust."

He also praised the Union Budget 2021-22, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.

Speaking on how the Budget this year was received with a positive outlook and uplifted the mood of the nation, PM Modi said, "The positive response received for this year's Budget has expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made up its mind that it wants to progress rapidly and doesn't want to lose time. The youth is playing a major role in setting the mood of the nation."

