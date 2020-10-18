In a follow-up to a question from the last episode, Vardhan was asked on the Phase II of the COVID-19 grants to states. The Minister shared that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already released the Phase II of the COVID Package to 33 States and Union Territories. The total amount released in the second package amounts to a total of ₹1,352 crore. This Phase II grant has been released in tranches during the months of August, September and October 2020.