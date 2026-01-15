‘At times under the most challenging conditions…’: PM Modi hails Indian armed forces personnel on Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday saluted the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. He remembered how the soldiers stand as a symbol of “selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve.”

On the occasion of the 78th Army Day, PM Modi also remembered those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

"We remember with deep respect those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty," he added.

Meanwhile, HM Shah also highlighted how the “roars of their valour echo through the pages of our history.”



"Warm greetings to the personnel of the Indian Army and their families on Army Day. The roar of their valor echoes through the pages of our history, igniting the fiercest flame of patriotism among every generation of Indians. Salutations to the lionhearts who gave all in the line of duty," he wrote on X.

Why is Army Day celebrated? Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

(This is a developing story)