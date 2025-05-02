At Vizhinjam Seaport event, PM Modi jibes INDIA bloc over Shashi Tharoor's presence - ‘sleepless nights to many’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on 2 May in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Vijayan, the Chief Minister, is a veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, while Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, is a Congress leader. The CPI and Congress are members of the opposition's INDIA bloc.

Also Read | All about the Vizhinjam seaport that PM Modi commissioned today

Modi said Tharoor's presence will give "sleepless nights" to many. Modi also referred to Vijayan as a "pillar" of the opposition INDIA bloc.

“I would also like to say to the chief minister (Pinarayi Vijayan), you are a very strong pillar of the INDI alliance (INDIA bloc). Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here, and today’s event will give sleepless nights to many,” said PM Modi.

The person translating Modi's speech did not use these references about Tharoor and Vijayan, which prompted the PM to say, "The message has gone across to whom it was meant."

What is Vizhinjam Seaport Project? Modi officially commissioned the Seaport, an Adani project that is expected to place Kerala firmly on the global maritime map. The port in Thiruvananthapuram district is expected to transform India's role in international trade and shipping.

Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here, and today’s event will give sleepless nights to many.

The deep-water port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) – India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group– under a public-private partnership.

The project was completed at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore. Following a successful trial run, the port received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year.

The project was completed at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore. Following a successful trial run, the port received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year.

This landmark project—the largest-ever state investment in any port in the country, with two-thirds of the cost borne by the Government of Kerala—reflects the state's strong commitment to development, Vijayan said earlier.