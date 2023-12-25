Atal Bihari Vajpayee birthday: BJP to celebrate 'Ajat Shatru' of politics with grand events across country today
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday in a grand manner today, December 25. To mark the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP is set to organise several events across the country. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.