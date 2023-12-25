The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday in a grand manner today, December 25. To mark the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP is set to organise several events across the country. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP national president JP Nadda has asked party officials and state presidents across the country to pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait at all booths and discuss the wonderful personality and work of the former Prime Minister.

To pay tribute to Vajpayee's poetry, creative programmes will be organised at every booth. Vajpayee's birth anniversary is one of the six booth-level programmes run by the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At every booth, there would be a discussion about the government's schemes, achievements, and good governance among the beneficiaries.

In every district, there would be a discussion on the schemes and achievements of the Central Government, the BJP-ruled state governments, as well as good governance for the welfare of the poor.

Good Governance Day December 25 is also celebrated as Good Governance Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services through good governance. The day is celebrated to make sure that the country's residents are treated fairly by the government and that they receive the advantages of various government services.

Jitendra Singh to inaugurate Good Governance Day on December 25 The Department of Personnel and Training is going to celebrate Good Governance Day on December 25, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Two years' bonus to be given to 12 lakh farmers": Chhattisgarh CM Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Sunday that the state government will give two years' bonuses to about 12 lakh farmers in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the birthday anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our government will give two years' bonus to about 12 lakh farmers in the state," Chhattisgarh CM said on Sunday.

Atal Bihari's centenary celebration Addressing the Atal Geet Ganga Program, organised on the eve of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Yogi said that he laid the foundation for schemes benefiting the poor, significant infrastructure projects, and got global recognition and honour for India.

The Chief Minister said the magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram, embodying the values and ideals Atal Bihari lived for, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is also a wonderful coincidence that this year marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth. He was born on December 25, 1924. There will be various programs throughout the year, and on December 25, 2024, we will have the opportunity to witness a grand celebration", he said. The Chief Minister also honoured several personalities on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Atal Geet Ganga' marked the beginning of a year-long program. During Atal Bihari's centenary celebration, the state government would organise grand events at the development block, gram panchayat, district, commissionerate, college, university, assembly, and state levels.

