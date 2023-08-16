Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: ‘Never demanded for a Hindu Raj…,' when former PM spoke against theocracy2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee rejected the idea of a Hindu Rashtra, emphasised equal rights for all citizens, and championed secularism.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Former Indian prime minister and one of the tallest leader of BJP Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once commented that RSS never demanded for a Hindu Raj, it spoke about a Hindu Rashtra. Then explaining the concept for Hindu Rashtra, he said, the idea of Rashtra is that India is not formed in 1947 but it was a very old civilisation and ‘I would personally prefer calling it Bharatiya Rashtra, and not a Hindu Rashtra’
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life and leadership
Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.
He served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018.
After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year, his birthday.