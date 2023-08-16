Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Former Indian prime minister and one of the tallest leader of BJP Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once commented that RSS never demanded for a Hindu Raj, it spoke about a Hindu Rashtra. Then explaining the concept for Hindu Rashtra, he said, the idea of Rashtra is that India is not formed in 1947 but it was a very old civilisation and ‘I would personally prefer calling it Bharatiya Rashtra, and not a Hindu Rashtra’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}