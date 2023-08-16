comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ News / India/  Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu, NDA leaders pay tribute to the former prime minister
Back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and NDA leaders paid floral tributes to the former prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 5th death anniversary at Sadaiv Atal' memorial.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Praful Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister and Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader Anupriya Patel and HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi also paid floral tribute to the former prime minister. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya pays floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said that the country benefitted greatly from Vajpayee’s leadership.

"I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors," he wrote on X.

Vajpayee was born in Gwalior in 1924. He was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. In 2018, he passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16.

After coming to power in 2014, PM Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient declared 25 December would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year which is his birth date.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 08:58 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout