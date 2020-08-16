Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted a montage of old pictures and videos. With PM Modi's voiceover in the video, the nearly two-minute-long clip features photos and videos of Vajpayee taken during his long career in politics.

Sharing a short clip capturing pivotal moments from Vajpayee's remarkable career, PM Modi tweeted,"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress."

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

“This country will never forget Atal Ji's sacrifice. Under his leadership, India held its head high as a nuclear power. As a politician, a Member of Parliament, a minister or Prime Minister, Atal ji has performed very well in many roles. His speeches used to be talked about. In parliament also, he would only say a few words. People would get the message from his silence..." PM Modi was heard saying in the video.

President Ram Nath, Vice President Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Vajpayee.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the party. He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014.

