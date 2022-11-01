Atal Bridge: Hourly cap on number of visitors imposed after Morbi tragedy2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 06:36 AM IST
Days after bridge collapse in Morbi, Ahmedabad's Atal Bridge has decided to cap the number of hourly visitors to 3,000
The Ahmedabad civic body has decided to restrict the number of persons on the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge on Sabarmati river to 3,000 per hour in view of the bridge collapse in Morbi which saw 134 die in the event.