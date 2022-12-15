Atal Innovation Mission and UNDP India launch 5th edition of Youth Co:Lab for entrepreneurs

Dennis Curry, Deputy Resident Representative UNDP India, speaking about the great opportunities for young and aspiring entrepreneurs said, “Young people have the ideas and potential to solve some of the country’s pressing problems through innovation and social entrepreneurship. UNDP is thrilled to launch the 5th Edition of Youth Co: Lab with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and provide young inspiring and existing entrepreneurs a platform to scale up their solutions for the common good. This is a unique initiative with young people at the forefront to solve India’s most pressing issues through social entrepreneurship and innovation."