Atal Innovation Mission and UNDP India launch 5th edition of Youth Co:Lab for entrepreneurs

NEW DELHI :The 5th edition of Youth Co:Lab, Asia Pacific’s largest youth innovation movement was jointly launched by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and UNDP India on 15 December, 2022.
NEW DELHI :The 5th edition of Youth Co:Lab, Asia Pacific’s largest youth innovation movement was jointly launched by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and UNDP India on 15 December, 2022.
The applications for this edition were launched by Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director AIM, NITI Aayog and Dennis Curry, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP India.
The applications for this edition were launched by Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director AIM, NITI Aayog and Dennis Curry, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP India.
“Entrepreneurs are a powerful force in leading social change and accelerating the movement in meeting the SDGs target actions. Youth has exuberance, ideas and the zeal to change the world and providing them with every opportunity can create a sustainable change. Hence, I invite all of our young innovators and entrepreneurs to participate in this incredible opportunity to unleash their creativity and build their solutions through the Youth Co:Lab,“ said Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.
“Entrepreneurs are a powerful force in leading social change and accelerating the movement in meeting the SDGs target actions. Youth has exuberance, ideas and the zeal to change the world and providing them with every opportunity can create a sustainable change. Hence, I invite all of our young innovators and entrepreneurs to participate in this incredible opportunity to unleash their creativity and build their solutions through the Youth Co:Lab,“ said Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.
Youth Co:Lab is an initiative launched in 2019 by UNDP India in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and aims to establish a common agenda for Asia-Pacific countries to invest in and empower youth to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship.
Youth Co:Lab is an initiative launched in 2019 by UNDP India in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and aims to establish a common agenda for Asia-Pacific countries to invest in and empower youth to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship.
Atal Innovation Mission, along with UNDP India are driving this movement through the fifth edition of Youth Co:Lab India and have been supporting young social entrepreneurs who can be a powerful force in leading social change and furthering the implementation of SDGs target actions.
Atal Innovation Mission, along with UNDP India are driving this movement through the fifth edition of Youth Co:Lab India and have been supporting young social entrepreneurs who can be a powerful force in leading social change and furthering the implementation of SDGs target actions.
The Youth Co:Lab initiative, till date, has been implemented in 28 countries and territories, reaching over 200,000 participants, benefitting more than 11,000 young social entrepreneurs and supporting over 1,240 social enterprises.
The Youth Co:Lab initiative, till date, has been implemented in 28 countries and territories, reaching over 200,000 participants, benefitting more than 11,000 young social entrepreneurs and supporting over 1,240 social enterprises.
Dennis Curry, Deputy Resident Representative UNDP India, speaking about the great opportunities for young and aspiring entrepreneurs said, “Young people have the ideas and potential to solve some of the country’s pressing problems through innovation and social entrepreneurship. UNDP is thrilled to launch the 5th Edition of Youth Co: Lab with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and provide young inspiring and existing entrepreneurs a platform to scale up their solutions for the common good. This is a unique initiative with young people at the forefront to solve India’s most pressing issues through social entrepreneurship and innovation."
Dennis Curry, Deputy Resident Representative UNDP India, speaking about the great opportunities for young and aspiring entrepreneurs said, “Young people have the ideas and potential to solve some of the country’s pressing problems through innovation and social entrepreneurship. UNDP is thrilled to launch the 5th Edition of Youth Co: Lab with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and provide young inspiring and existing entrepreneurs a platform to scale up their solutions for the common good. This is a unique initiative with young people at the forefront to solve India’s most pressing issues through social entrepreneurship and innovation."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.