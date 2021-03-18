Atal Innovation Mission, AWS collaborate to accelerate Ed-tech entrepreneurship

New Delhi: The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog and Amazon Web Services ( AWS ) Thursday collaborated to promote ed-tech entrepreneurship through incubation centres and build ed-tech solutions using cloud computing.

The AIM will also adopt AWS EdStart, a virtual start-up accelerator program that enables EdTech startups to develop innovative teaching and learning solutions on AWS. The move will allow ed-tech start-up entrepreneurs and founders in all Atal Incubation Centers operating at higher educational institutions, and Atal Community Innovation Centers to apply for AWS EdStart benefits to accelerate their growth.

The government funded AIM has already established 7125 Atal tinkering labs at schools and over 70 Atal innovation Labs or incubation centers at higher educational institutions. The incubation centres have already supported 1900 start-ups, AIM mission director R. Ramanan said.

As per the agreement, AIM will leverage AWS Educate, Amazon’s global program that provides resources for students and educators to accelerate cloud-related learning. This program will introduce the fundamentals of cloud computing such as cloud storage, virtual compute power, web hosting, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and virtual reality (VR), to students at more than 7000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in India.

AWS will also conduct faculty development programs for the personnel in-charge at these innovation labs, and provide resources and tools at each ATL to enable them to create and build solutions on the cloud.

“The education and tools will establish a strong foundation in cloud computing for students of ATLs across India, while the support of AWS EdStart for startups from AICs and ACICs will accelerate their productization and potential commercialization," Ramanan said.

India will need nine times more digital skilled workers by 2025 according to a study commissioned by AWS, said Rahul Sharma, president (public sector) at AWS India and south Asia. He said AWS aims to bridge the digital skills gap in cloud computing, and empower entrepreneurs to build innovative products and services on the cloud. The tie up with Atal Innovation Mission will “foster ideation, curiosity, and innovation among India’s students and youth," he added.

