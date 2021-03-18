Atal Innovation Mission, AWS collaborate to accelerate Ed-tech entrepreneurship

India will need nine times more digital skilled workers by 2025 according to a study commissioned by AWS, said Rahul Sharma, president (public sector) at AWS India and south Asia. He said AWS aims to bridge the digital skills gap in cloud computing, and empower entrepreneurs to build innovative products and services on the cloud. The tie up with Atal Innovation Mission will “foster ideation, curiosity, and innovation among India’s students and youth," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}