Atal Innovation Mission launches women centric challenges under ANIC programme

ANIC is an initiative by AIM, NITI Aayog, targeted to seek, select, support and nurture technology-based innovations that solve sectoral challenges of national importance and societal relevance through a grant-based mechanism of up to ₹1 crore
New Delhi: Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), set up under NITI Aayog, on Wednesday launched women-centric challenges under phase-II of the second edition of the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC).
“Keeping in mind that “a woman is an architect of society", ANIC’s Woman centric challenges address the major issues faced by woman from all spheres of life," the NITI Aayog said in a statement.
“These include driving women hygiene through innovation, innovations to improve women’s safety, professional networking opportunities for women, innovations that make working mothers’ life better, and easing the life of Rural Women," it added.
Addressing the gathering, CEO NITI Aayog Parmeswaran Iyer said “At NITI Aayog and AIM, our huge focus is on women empowerment and today’s event is especially important because we are launching women centric challenges. I congratulate the AIM team and I am glad to be opening such challenges to our young innovators. These challenges are thought provoking and can lead to major innovations and solutions.“
While launching the challenges, Mission Director AIM NITI Aayog said “we at AIM are launching the Woman Centric Challenges in line with our Prime Minister’s vision to enable women and girls to live up to their fullest potential. These Challenges crafted ANIC to address the major issues faced by woman from all spheres of life. I encourage innovators to visit our website and apply for this noble initiative at earliest."
The challenge was launched during the annual mentor round table organized by AIM, NITI Aayog to felicitate the exemplary mentors of change.
