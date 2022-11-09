Atal Innovation Mission launches women centric challenges under ANIC programme

While launching the challenges, Mission Director AIM NITI Aayog said “we at AIM are launching the Woman Centric Challenges in line with our Prime Minister’s vision to enable women and girls to live up to their fullest potential. These Challenges crafted ANIC to address the major issues faced by woman from all spheres of life. I encourage innovators to visit our website and apply for this noble initiative at earliest."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}