Atal Pension Yojana enrolments cross 4 crore

Atal Pension Yojana is a guaranteed pension scheme of the Union government, and administered by PFRDA. The scheme allows any Indian citizen, aged 18-40 years to join through a bank or post office branches where one has the savings bank account. Under the scheme, a subscriber would receive a minimum guaranteed pension of ₹1000 to ₹5000 per month from the age of 60 years, depending upon the contribution. The same pension would be paid to the spouse of the subscriber after the demise of subscriber and on demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the pension wealth as accumulated till age 60 of the subscriber would be given to the nominee.